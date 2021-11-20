KANKAKEE — At 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning, patrons were exiting the International Lounge in Kankakee when multiple shooters in a vehicle driving by the bar opened fire, according to Kankakee police.
Officers at the scene believe that more than 50 rounds were fired from several different weapons. Investigators have recovered one weapon at the scene.
Four people were injured in the shooting at the bar located at 698 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said.
Three of the four suffered gunshot wounds, the mayor said, adding that two of the victims were airlifted to advanced trauma care hospitals. Police have not released the identity of the victims but said that at least two of them are from Kankakee.
The bar had closed early for the night when the shooting occurred.
When police arrived on scene, they found a female gunshot victim and were advised that two additional gunshot victims had transported themselves to Kankakee hospitals.
Mayor Curtis said that witnesses at the scene are being uncooperative with police.
“Someone had to see the color of the car, or the make of the car; and what direction it was heading," Curtis said.
Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater added, “They keep telling us they are afraid of retaliation, and that excuse is getting old. They know what is going on. It has become acceptable not to talk to us and then blame us when we can’t solve the crime.”
Second shooting
At 1:03 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee police also responded to a shooting at Jensen’s Tavern, 2228 W. Station St. in Kankakee.
A 25-year-old male from Manteno told officers he was shot while in his vehicle in the parking lot of the tavern.
Police said the victim initially believed he had been struck by a bullet, however, medical staff at Riverside Medical Center advised that his injuries were from the shattered car window.
According to police, the victim was uncooperative and refused to provide information about the suspect.
Investigators do know that the shooter and the victim have had prior conflicts. Investigators are working the case and are attempting to locate other witnesses.
