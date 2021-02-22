KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified 29-year-old Daryl T. Spears as the victim of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kankakee.
An autopsy is scheduled today. Gessner and Kankakee police continue to investigate.
According to police, officers were alerted by the department’s ShotSpotter system at about 4:30 p.m. of shots fired in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue. The system triangulates the location of where shots originate.
Officers checked the area and were notified of an injured man in an alley on the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue. Spears was transported to a Kankakee hospital but died from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.
