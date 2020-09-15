KANKAKEE — An inmate at Jerome Combs Detention Center has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery of a police officer after an attack on Monday.
Michael L. Christmas, 44, of Kankakee, put a chokehold on the officer at about 5:13 p.m., Kankakee County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said on Tuesday.
Fellow correctional officers were able to subdue Christmas, McCabe said. The officer was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. He was then released.
Christmas is now being held in isolation at the jail.
During Christmas’ bond hearing Tuesday, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said the victim was on rounds. Christmas was out of his cell for his mandatory one hour of exercise.
According to a report, Christmas yelled at the officer, who turned to leave the area.
Hamer said Christmas wrestled the officer to the ground. Christmas was choking the officer, who was able to pull Christmas’ arm from around his neck.
Christmas was able to choke the officer again. When other correctional officers arrived, they used tasers to subdue Christmas.
McCabe said the investigation is ongoing and they would be looking if proper procedures were followed at the time of the incident. Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Christmas’ bail at $750,000.
Prior to Monday’s incident, Christmas was being held on $100,000 bond after he was arrested on Aug. 23 by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group officers and charged with two felony counts of delivery of controlled substance (cocaine).
