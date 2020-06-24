KANKAKEE — Updated charges will be filed next week against a Kankakee man arrested in a road rage incident by Bradley police earlier this month.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe told the Daily Journal on Tuesday that Jeffrey A. Cole will be facing three Class X felony charges, all of which carry extended sentences of 10-40 years.
“The charges are the result of the defendant being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and body armor [bulletproof vest], when he brandished a firearm at a mother and two minor children on Route 50, telling police he thought they were ‘rioters,’” Rowe said.
Cole’s next court date is June 30.
“The state will also be requesting an increase in bond. It was previously set at $100,000,” Rowe said.
Cole, 37, was arrested June 14.
During Cole’s bond hearing on June 15, a prosecutor said Cole told police he was driving in Bradley when he was cut off by a vehicle driven by an African American woman with two child passengers. Cole, who is white, showed a weapon when he pulled up alongside the vehicle. Rowe said that Cole told police he thought the occupants of the other vehicle were “protesters/rioters.”
Cole is currently charged with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on a person, aggravated aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle, and misdemeanor aggravated assault with a firearm.
