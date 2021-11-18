BRADLEY — Bradley police said in a release this morning they have arrested Anthony G. Kendrick II, who is facing charges in the shooting and killing of Jess Hackney of Kankakee.
The 46-year-old Hackney was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. today at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
Hackney died of multiple gunshot wounds, Gessner said. An autopsy is set for today.
The 39-year-old Kendrick has been preliminarily charged with murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department records.
Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department online booking records list Kerrville, Texas, as his current residence.
Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Marlow Jones said Kendrick will be in court Friday.
Bradley police responded to a report of shots fired at 226 West Broadway St. at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, Bradley Police Chief Donald W. Barber said in the release.
Police found three gunshot victims upon arrival, according to the release. They learned Kendrick had fled the scene, Barber said.
All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, police said. Officers were able to locate and take him into custody, according to Barber.
The identities of the other two victims are not being released.
At this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community, Barber said.
Homicide stats
Hackney’s death marked the 15th homicide in Kankakee County in 2021. This year has had the most homicides in at least the last ten years, according to the coroner’s office.
Ten homicides occurred in 2016, which was the year that previously had the highest number of homicides in recent years, according to coroner’s office data.
