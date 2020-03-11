KANKAKEE — A person was shot in the leg during an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Chicago Place on the north side of Kankakee at 9:44 a.m. today.
Kankakee police said the 21-year-old male victim’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the suspect was wearing a mask and wearing dark clothing. The suspect was last seen running west from the scene.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Kankakee, there will be increased police presence today for dismissal times at Millie Proegler School. School officials have been notified.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Kankakee Police at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.
This report will be updated.
