Sergio Huerta pic

Sergio Huerta

 Illinois State Police

ASHKUM – Illinois State Police located 27-year-old Sergio Huerta, of Huntsville, Texas, who was wanted for his involvement in an incident that occurred on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 261 in Ford County.

He was located Wednesday, ISP said in a post on Facebook.

They did not release any more information.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you