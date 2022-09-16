Joel T. Smith photo

Joel T. Smith

 Iroquois County

Sheriff’s Department

GILMAN — The search for a fugitive in Iroquois County ended Thursday night when Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan, was apprehended, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

It came about 36 hours after Smith fled Wednesday from an Amtrak train on Gilman’s south side.

Smith was accused of sexually assaulting a female juvenile passenger on the train.

