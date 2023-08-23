Cops

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated with new information at 12:40 p.m. KANKAKEE — Three overnight Kankakee shootings have left two people injured as city police continue their investigation into what city leadership have described as one of the city’s “most violent nights.”

One of the shooting victims, a 62-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He is listed in critical condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

Officers found him inside of the front door of a residence in the 700 block of North Park Avenue. He suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and legs.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

