Cops

KANKAKEE — Two men told Kankakee police officers they were stabbed when a drug deal went bad in the 1100 block of East Hickory on Tuesday.

At 7:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the location for two stabbing victims, a Kankakee police report said.

The victims had relocated to the 100 block of North Myrtle Avenue.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you