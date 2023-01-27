...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to midnight
CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

KANKAKEE — Two men told Kankakee police officers they were stabbed when a drug deal went bad in the 1100 block of East Hickory on Tuesday.
At 7:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the location for two stabbing victims, a Kankakee police report said.
The victims had relocated to the 100 block of North Myrtle Avenue.
The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They were both released after being treated, police said.
One of the victims said they went to the 1100 block of East Hickory to buy drugs, according to police. The victim said the subject they were trying to buy drugs from stabbed both of them with an unknown object, police said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
