KANKAKEE — Two people suffered serious injuries after being shot Sunday night while at a bar in the 2200 block of West Station Street.
According to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at Jensen’s Liquor and Lounge at 11:12 p.m. Sunday.
Officers located two shooting victims — a 27-year-old female and a 28-year-old male.
They were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police.
“However, it is known that this was not a random shooting and one of the victims was targeted,” Passwater said.
The investigation into the shooting is in its initial phases, Passwater said.
