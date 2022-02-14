Cops

KANKAKEE — Two people suffered serious injuries after being shot Sunday night while at a bar in the 2200 block of West Station Street.

According to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at Jensen’s Liquor and Lounge at 11:12 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located two shooting victims — a 27-year-old female and a 28-year-old male.

They were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police.

“However, it is known that this was not a random shooting and one of the victims was targeted,” Passwater said.

The investigation into the shooting is in its initial phases, Passwater said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.