KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Jerry H. Caldwell, 57, of Dolton, and Cornell B. Mobley, 38, of Kankakee, and charged them both with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful purchase of a firearm, and possession of a defaced firearm.
KAMEG agents were assisted by Illinois State Police District 21 troopers in Caldwell's arrest. During the investigation, KAMEG agents seized six firearms.
Both subjects also face parole violation charges from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Caldwell was already in custody at Jerome Combs Detention Center after being arrested on March 6 on a separate case.
