You have another chance to watch the "Murder in the Heartland" series episode about the investigation into the 2014 murder of Sarah Washington in Kankakee.
The episode "Whispered Warning" first aired earlier this week and can be viewed again at 7 p.m. Monday on the Investigations Discovery (Channel 324 Comcast).
The episode tells the story of the murder investigation as well as a closer look at Washington's life. She worked at Riverside Medical Center and wanted to become a nurse. Washington was preparing to start a new job at the time of her murder.
Rex Frank was tried and convicted of shooting the 24-year-old Washington in her Kankakee apartment on June 26, 2014. Forensic evidence led Kankakee police investigators to charge Frank with Washington’s murder in April 2016.
In the show, Sarah’s mother, Kathy Gates, talks about her daughter and discovering her body when she came to pick her up for work.
Sarah’s father, DeAngelo Washington, and brother, Jeremy Gates, were also interviewed for the show.
Among others interviewed were Sarah’s neighbor Trice Harris; Sarah’s friend and co-worker Alyssa Movern; Sarah’s friend Kashawna Roberts; Dr. Patricia Polk, Sarah’s modeling mentor; Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater; Detective Sgt. Steven Hunter; Sgt. Lacie Harsy; and Kankakee County First Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Kosman.
Passwater was in charge of the Investigations Division at the time of murder, while Hunter investigated the case and Harsy was a patrol officer who was on scene shortly after the 911 call was received.
