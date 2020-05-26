KANKAKEE — A 21-year-old woman is being treated at a Chicago area hospital after she was shot Tuesday morning in Kankakee.
Kankakee police said officers responded at 2:39 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of East River Street and South Greenwood Avenue.
Officers said a red vehicle sped away from the scene.
Shortly thereafter, police received a report of a person was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said investigators have not been able to talk to the victim.
