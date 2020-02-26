KANKAKEE — Testimony began Tuesday in a Kankakee County courtroom in the jury trial of a Manteno man charged with operating a snowmobile under the influence of drugs that resulted in the death of his girlfriend.
Brian J. Johnson, 42, was charged with two felony counts as a result of a December 2016 snowmobile accident that claimed the life of Kristin Agrue, 24.
Agrue was riding as a passenger on Johnson’s snowmobile on Dec. 18, 2016, when it jumped a culvert along 11000N Road near 2600E Road in Manteno Township. Agrue was tossed from the snowmobile and was struck by Louis A. Morez, of Manteno, who was riding behind them.
In March 2019, Morez was found guilty of four charges of operating a snowmobile while under the influence resulting in the death of Agrue, following a bench trial before Judge Thomas Cunnington, who also is presiding over Johnson’s trial. Morez is currently serving 10 years in prison.
Police believed both Morez and Johnson were under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time of the fatal crash.
Testimony
Morez was one of nine witnesses called by prosecutors on Tuesday in Johnson’s trial.
Johnson’s attorney, Tony Brasel, objected when Morez testified that Johnson was his source to purchase cocaine. Before Morez testified, both the prosecution and defense agreed that Morez could not testify that Johnson was his drug dealer.
Morez testified he had gone to Johnson’s home to ask him to ride snowmobiles. He also said he went to get cocaine from his source, Johnson. Brasel objected.
With the jury out of the courtroom, Brasel asked Cunnington to declare a mistrial. He argued that the source was the same as saying drug dealer.
“We can’t ring the bell twice because he said my client was a cocaine dealer. It is OK to say he bought cocaine but it is not proper to say he was a dealer. This is highly prejudicial,” Brasel said.
“He went there to buy cocaine from a source,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said. “It is consistent with what he was going to testify.”
Cunnington ruled against the mistrial.
Earlier, Brasel argued that Morez should not be allowed to testify.
Brasel argued that Morez’s story had changed and Morez is currently appealing his conviction.
“Mr. Morez said he was going to my client’s house because Brian Johnson is his dealer,” Brasel said.
Brasel also argued Morez needed representation based on that fact.
Rowe and Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson were able to contact a state appellate public defender who discussed the situation with Morez, who still agreed to testify.
Morez was granted testimonial immunity, meaning anything he testified to cannot be used against him in his appeal.
It was the same testimonial immunity granted to Johnson when he testified in Morez’s trial.
Recalling the accident
Morez was riding snowmobiles with Johnson and Agrue and another couple. They traveled to a bar located 3 miles north of Manteno. They stayed there for 90 minutes to 2 hours before heading back to Manteno.
On the way back, Morez said he was riding about 30 feet behind Johnson’s snowmobile. Morez was following the tail light. Snow was blowing from the wind and obscured Morez’s vision.
They were coming through a ditch and Morez said he saw Johnson turnaround.
“He yelled, ‘I had hit her,’” Morez said.
A woman on the other snowmobile testified the group was heading to another club closer to Manteno. Before joining them, Johnson was taking Agrue home for warmer gear. Morez followed them.
An hour went by before the woman said she called Kristin’s phone to find out what was taking so long. The woman said she got no answer.
