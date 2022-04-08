KANKAKEE — The trial of a Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting a Shapiro Developmental Center resident in 2017 is set to begin Monday in Kankakee County Circuit Court.
Formerly a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich and longtime assistant at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, Richard E. Jacklin, 70, is facing three felony charges that could carry a prison term of 12 to 50 years.
He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, six to 30 years; criminal sexual assault, four to 15 years; and sexual misconduct, two to five years.
Court records indicate the 39-year-old victim has an IQ of 47, has been a resident at Shapiro since 2010, and suffers from partial paralysis.
Jacklin is represented by attorneys Edward Jaquays and Frank Astrella.
On Thursday, Jaquays and Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Costello informed Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott they were ready to go to trial.
Civil lawsuit
The alleged abuse is also the basis of a civil lawsuit, which accuses the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet and former Bishop Daniel Conlon of knowing sexual abuse was occurring. Jacklin was also named as a defendant in the suit.
The suit was filed by Chicago-based Cavanagh Law Group in October 2019, two years after Jacklin was arrested.
Conlon, who was appointed bishop in May 2011, resigned as bishop in May 2020.
The Cavanagh Law Group represents the victim’s state guardian. The suit seeks $150,000 in damages plus court costs.
