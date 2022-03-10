KANKAKEE — Andre T. Lee is on trial this week in the case of fatally shooting a Pembroke Township man in July 2019.
Lee, 22, is accused of killing Terrell Love, 27, Pembroke Township, on July 24 in the 300 block of North Evergreen Avenue.
Prosecutors argue that Lee shot an unarmed man during an altercation, though Lee says he shot Love in self-defense. Lee is represented by Assistant Public Attorney Patrick O’Brien, while assistant state’s attorneys Daniel Reedy and Jonathan Watson represent the state.
Love, 27, was found lying on the ground and was taken to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.
At the time of the shooting, Lee was on parole after serving about two years in prison on a weapons arrest in November 2017.
