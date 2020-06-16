Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Marcus T. Thomas, 33, of Chicago, on weapons and drug charges after he fled from a vehicle police had stopped for a traffic violation in the 1100 block of West Merchant Street on Sunday.
While taking to the driver and passenger during the 1 a.m. traffic stop, the officer smelled the odor of burnt cannabis in the vehicle, according to police reports.
When asked to step out of the vehicle, Thomas ran but was apprehended after a short pursuit. A loaded pistol was found in a nearby yard, police say.
Thomas was found to be wearing a ballistic vest and possessed a suspected controlled substance, police said.
He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed habitual offender, felon in possession of a gun and possession of a controlled substance.
