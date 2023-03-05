KANKAKEE — Three shootings early Sunday resulted in three people being wounded, Kankakee police said.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. Sunday as officers responded to Jag’s Bar in the 400 block of North Schuyler Avenue in reference to shots fired, Kankakee police said in a release.

Officers located one male gunshot victim at the scene with a non-life-threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department, the release said.

