Bourbonnais and Bradley police each took multiple reports Wednesday of unlocked vehicles be rummaged overnight.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said they had received two reports that occurred in the 400 block of South Grand Avenue.
“It’s all about locking your doors. Don’t give them easy access,” Anderson said.
Last month, Anderson said they took reports from residents in the Belle Aire subdivision.
Bradley Police Lt. Philip Trudeau said they had five reports in the area of North Michigan Avenue and North Center Avenue along with West South Street.
Mostly change was taken and a bookbag.
Trudeau said people should practice the #9PM Routine. It is a nationwide initiative by police that encourages residents check at 9 p.m. each night to make sure vehicles, garages and houses are locked.
