Cloudy this morning then windy with periods of snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 31F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%..
Tonight
Windy with snow showers before midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and
evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of
snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late
afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind
chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest gales to 40 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at
a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, which will
rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Storm Warning, west
storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves to 8 ft
occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
CST Friday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 3 PM
this afternoon to 10 PM CST Saturday. For the Storm Warning,
from 3 AM to 10 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling snow and the gale to storm force
winds will result in periods of visibility less than 1/4 mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port and/or secure their vessel for
severe conditions.
&&
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his opening arguments Tuesday in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington listened to both sides argue the merits of their motions at the Kankakee County Courthouse and will make his decision by Dec. 28.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe gives his opening arguments Tuesday in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington listened to both sides argue the merits of their motions and will make his decision by Dec. 28.
Representatives from the State of Illinois listen to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe give his opening arguments Tuesday in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his opening arguments Tuesday in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington listened to both sides argue the merits of their motions and will make his decision by Dec. 28.
KANKAKEE — After hearing arguments from both sides in a civil lawsuit about the legality of the state’s SAFE-T Act, Chief Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit Thomas Cunnington made it clear he realizes his decision will have a major impact.
“I’d love to have two or three months to go over things,” Cunnington said at the end of Tuesday’s hearing in the Kankakee County Courthouse.
“This is a monumental task. There are so many moving parts to explore.”
Cunnington said he will make his decision by Dec. 28, three days before a portion of the act — the Pretrial Fairness Act — goes into effect.
The Pretrial Fairness Act drastically changes the current bond system.
The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction based upon state’s attorneys’ claims that the SAFE-T Act is violating the Illinois Constitution; violating the single-subject law; violating separation of powers; being unconstitutionally vague; and violating the three-readings requirement.
“We seek an order from your honor declaring the law unconstitutional,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.
Prosecutors and sheriffs argued that when the law was passed in 2021, the Democrat-controlled state legislature did not follow rules requiring bills to be read on three different days.
“I would implore this court, do not co-sign the fraud committed by the Senate President [Don] Harmon and Speaker [Emanuel Chris] Welch in affirming three readings over three days when your honor knows, and the record clearly shows, that did not occur,” Rowe said.
Darren Kinkead, an attorney with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office defending the act, argued it’s not up to the judge to declare the law void now.
“I’ve identified some circumstances where there might be questions about the Constitution. [It] does not mean it’s your job to decide now; rather, those questions can be decided when they actually arrive in a real criminal case,” Kinkead said.
The SAFE-T Act, or Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, was signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2021.
This lawsuit was brought by state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act.
In September, Rowe along with Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey filed a civil lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Emanuel Christopher Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in their official capacities.
The Illinois Supreme Court consolidated 57 other lawsuits filed by county state’s attorneys in October. Eight more counties since have filed lawsuits, which were consolidated at the beginning of Tuesday’s hearing.
There are 102 counties in Illinois.
Rowe said Democrats in both houses of the legislature rushed through the legislation in the wee hours of the lame duck session in January 2021.
“They only had an hour to read this bill before they voted,” Rowe said.
After November’s general election, Democrats amended the bill to clarify several areas, including cash bail.
It made changes to parts of the SAFE-T Act which came under attack from county state’s attorneys and sheriffs.
“This is clearly a policy issue at its core. It’s a policy disagreement brought by state’s attorneys and sheriffs who disagree with the policy the people have enacted through legislators,” Kinkead said.
“If they have standing in this case, then that means they will have standing in every case in which the legislature makes some sort of change to criminal law or criminal procedure.”
Waving a copy of the 765-page SAFE-T Act bill, Rowe said it was rushed through the legislature by Democrats, and by eliminating cash bail, it takes away judicial options for detaining criminals.
“The legislature again just put a hand on your gavel; they’ve exercised their discretion for you,” Rowe told Cunnington. “They’ve substituted their own discretion for you. Victims be damned. The Constitution be damned.”
Kinkead pointed out there was hardly a mention of the state’s Constitution in Rowe’s opening statement.
“Mr. Rowe delivered a very powerful opening statement, and I can tell quite clearly that he thinks that the bill is a very bad law, a very bad policy. But what I didn’t hear a lot about was about the Constitution,” Kinkead said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
