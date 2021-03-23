ASHKUM — Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested Dieon X. Kerr, 31, of Memphis, Tenn., on Friday after they said he fired a gun at a vehicle while both vehicles traveled north on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County.
Kerr was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use/possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment and driving while license suspended.
A passenger in Kerr’s vehicle, Jessica B. Fields was arrested and charged with child endangerment. She was released on a recognizance bond.
According to ISP, at approximately 3:10 p.m. Friday, a man reported his vehicle was shot at near mile marker 283 on I-57.
The victim said the driver of a black Nissan vehicle pointed a gun at his vehicle and fired at least one shot as they were both traveling north.
The victim was not injured and his vehicle was not hit by gunfire.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., troopers from ISP District 21 located the suspect vehicle and stopped it after it exited I-57 at mile marker 327.
Besides Kerr, and Fields, there was a 1-year-old child in the vehicle.
Troopers say they found a loaded handgun during a search of Kerr’s vehicle.
