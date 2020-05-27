KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a Sunday shooting which resulted in a 15-year-old male being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said they responded at 12:30 a.m. to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital for a report of a juvenile being treated for a gunshot wound.
The victim said he was accidentally shot by a friend while at a party in the area of East Chestnut Street and North Evergreen Avenue.
Police said the juvenile would not provide further information.
— Daily Journal staff report
