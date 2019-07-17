PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — A teenage girl was stabbed multiple times by another teenage girl during a fight near Rodeo Park in Pembroke Township on Tuesday.
The condition of the victim is unknown since the hospital cited privacy guidelines for not releasing information, Kankakee County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said.
According to McCabe, deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 8:16 p.m.
McCabe said investigators learned the two girls started arguing on social media earlier in the day.
The victim was walking by a house where the suspect was sitting on the porch. The suspect came off the porch and they started fighting. A witness said the suspect had a knife.
Investigators went to the suspect's home to talk with her and her parents, but were told she had left for Chicago and that she was the victim.
While deputies were there, a relative of the victim came to the house and started an incident. They were able to diffuse the situation.
McCabe said extra patrols were made available in the area overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!