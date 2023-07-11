DJ FILE - Police
KANKAKEE — A 14-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Kankakee during the weekend.

Kankakee police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:06 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings. They did not observe any damage to nearby buildings.

