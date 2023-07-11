top story Teen injured in Friday shooting in Kankakee Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daily Journal/File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANKAKEE — A 14-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Kankakee during the weekend.Kankakee police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:06 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue.Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings. They did not observe any damage to nearby buildings.Officers learned from dispatchers that a Kankakee hospital had a gunshot wound victim enter their emergency room, according to the police report.An officer learned the victim was walking north in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue when an unknown subject fired several rounds at him, the report said.The victim was shot three times. He ran to a nearby house and was transported to the hospital by a family member, the report said.The victim was treated for his injuries and ultimately released, the report said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you