HOPKINS PARK — Two Hopkins Park men were arrested by Kankakee ATF Task Force agents on federal weapons charges on Monday.
Jeremiah Hill and Albert Willis were arrested for being felons in possession of a firearm. Hill and Willis made their initial appearances in federal court in Urbana today.
The 57-year-old Willis was indicted by a federal grand jury last May.
He has prior convictions for possession of stolen auto, manufacturing/delivery of a look alike controlled substance, burglary and robbery.
If convicted, Willis faces up to 15 years in federal prison.
The 30-year-old Hill’s case is set for grand jury in August, where he is likely to face additional charges.
A four-month investigation into Hill netted 11 firearms. He has prior convictions for burglary and robbery. If convicted, Hill faces up to 15 years in federal prison.
The charges in this case is the result of ongoing investigations related to gun violence in Kankakee and Hopkins Park area by the task force. It includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and investigators with the Kankakee Police Department working in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Assisting the task force in the investigation was the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Kankakee Police Gang Enforcement Tactical Unit.
