Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect changes in the charges against the defendants and when the Manteno incident occurred.
BRADLEY — Two suspects have been arrested by Bradley police for a home invasion that occurred on Thanksgiving Day in the 700 block of West Congress Street in Bradley.
Maxwell X. Martin, 18, of Manteno, and a male juvenile were arrested Wednesday, according to police.
Martin was charged by the Kankakee County State's Attorney's office with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Circuit Judge Clark Erickson set Martin's bond at $200,000.
The juvenile appeared in court on Thursday. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and home invasion.
Police said officers responded at 6 a.m. Nov. 28 to a call in the 700 block of West Congress Street for a report of an armed subject that forced his way into the home and robbed two people.
According to Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Reedy, the incident started on Nov. 27 when a juvenile male was robbed as he was getting a ride home from a friend's house. Martin was a front seat passenger in the car, Reedy said. A juvenile was sitting in the backseat with the victim. The third suspect, the driver, has not been arrested.
The victim was driven to a relative's house. The juvenile suspect in the vehicle, armed with the gun, entered the home on West Congress Street with the victim. The juvenile suspect took cash and cellphones from two adults in the house before fleeing.
Investigators talked with Manteno Police detectives in regard to their investigation. It was determined the same suspects had committed other crimes related to the previously reported incident in Manteno.
On Wednesday, Bradley police executed a search warrant with assistance of Kankakee County Emergency Response Team, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, the Manteno Police Department and the Kankakee City Police Department. Several items were recovered that were identified as belonging to the victims in the Bradley incident.
The case still is under investigation.
Manteno Police Chief Al Swinford said they have charges on the two suspects from an incident that occurred eight to 10 hours in Manteno before the Bradley home invasion.
A juvenile was robbed at gunpoint. The suspects forced him into a vehicle.
