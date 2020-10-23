MANTENO — A report of subjects checking vehicles in the 100 block of East Adams Street in Manteno ended with the suspects crashing their vehicle into a tree in Bradley before running from the vehicle early Wednesday morning.
According to Manteno police, officers received a call of subjects checking vehicles at 12:33 a.m.
While checking the area, officers were called to a domestic dispute. A Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy who was aiding in the search continued looking for the vehicle.
At 12:56 a.m., the deputy located the vehicle and stopped the vehicle on Amberstone Road near North 2000E Road, according to a sheriff’s report. The deputy reported there were four passengers in the vehicle.
When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver took off heading south on 2000E Road.
The deputy pursued the vehicle. The deputy clocked the vehicle going 92 mph on 2000E and 5000N Road, according to a report.
The pursuit was terminated and the suspect vehicle continued south on 2000E Road, which is Cardinal Drive in Bradley.
The vehicle crashed into a tree and a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Quail Drive.
The deputy saw two suspects run from the vehicle when he arrived at the scene.
Manteno police said items stolen from a vehicle on East Adams Street were recovered from the suspects’ vehicle. Items were also recovered on Adams Street that were left there by the suspects.
Charges are pending as the investigation continues.
