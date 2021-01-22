BOURBONNAIS — Dustin M. Behrends, 24, of Cabery, was arrested by Bourbonnais police on Jan. 17 on charges that he crashed into a Village of Bourbonnais vehicle, drove through a village park and fled from police twice while he was in custody.
Behrends was charged with DUI, criminal damage to government property, fleeing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.
A Kankakee County judge set Behrends bond at $7,500.
According to a police report, Behrends crashed his pickup truck into a Village of Bourbonnais pickup parked in the 100 block of Bernard Street at approximately 12:43 a.m. Jan. 17. Officers arrived on scene to find the truck with heavy damage as well as an Illinois license plate and pieces of another vehicle near the wreckage.
A description of the vehicle and the license plate number was issued and police began looking for the suspect vehicle. A Bourbonnais officer located a truck matching the description and stopped it in the 200 block of Marsile Street. According to his report, there was smoke coming from the engine compartment of the vehicle.
When talking to Behrends, the officer said he smelled alcohol on his breath, according to charging documents.
Behrends was transported to the police department. While in the intake area, the officer released the handcuffs on Behrends. At about 2 p.m., according to police, Behrends became agitated and belligerent with the officer in the intake area. Behrends said was “getting the [expletive] out of here” and ran from the area, police say. He was able to get outside via an unsecured civilian door, police say, adding he was now uncuffed and running south crossing Stratford Drive East.
The report said the pursuing officer advised Behrends he would use his taser, causing him to stop and go to the ground.
Behrends was placed in handcuffs again. He complained of ankle pain and an ambulance was dispatched.
When the ambulance arrived at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, police say Behrends became emotional citing the recent death of a relative. He said he would get out and needed time to compose himself, the report said.
The officer said he and hospital security gave Behrends “some space.”
Behrands attempted to escape custody again, this time running handcuffed toward West Court Street, according to police.
He again stopped when the officer warned him he would use his taser, police said. Once in the hospital, according to police, Behrends became uncooperative and refused all treatment and a blood draw.
The officer said in his report that he transported Behrends from the hospital to Jerome Combs Detention Center without incident.
Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said the procedure calls for at least two officers to be in the intake area when an arrested. Due to other officers out on other calls, Phelps said, no officers were available at the time.
“It was the perfect storm,” Phelps said. “Any time there is an unusual incident, it is investigated.”
Phelps explained this is done for safety reasons, future training and to see if there was a potential violation of department policy.
The unsecured door Behrends used to get outside is not used by police, Phelps said.
“It is used occasionally by other village employees and others.”
As for the village vehicle that was struck, Mayor Paul Schore said it was totaled.
The vehicle is used by a department head. Village policy allows for this person to have a village vehicle, Schore said.
Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said on Jan. 18, officers on the dayshift found vehicle tracks in the grass at Riverfront Park on Canterbury Lane.
Police believe Berhends drove through the park. There was mud on the truck, according to the report.
An officer talked to a male passenger in the vehicle. The man told the officer that he “didn’t want to know because it was some fun [expletive].”
When the officer asked him if they had done some off-roading, the man said “that was way earlier.”
The man was not charged and released.
