WABASH, Ind. — The man charged with shooting two Bradley police officers last week is fighting extradition to Illinois.
Darius D. Sullivan, 25, Bourbonnais, was in court today in Wabash, Ind., facing extradition to Kankakee County, where he’s facing charges on a no bond warrant for six counts of murder, two for attempted murder and one count for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Police say Sullivan shot the officers Wednesday at Comfort Inn in Bradley.
One of those officers, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, later died. Officer Tyler Bailey is hospitalized at a Chicago area hospital.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he will start the process today asking Indiana’s governor to sign a warrant to have the 25-year-old Sullivan extradited to Kankakee County from Indiana where he is currently being incarcerated.
“We are going to ask that the governor’s office expedite the review and approval of this warrant,” Rowe told the Daily Journal this morning.
An extradition order requires the surrender of a defendant to another governmental authority in order for the defendant to be tried in that jurisdiction. The defendant can fight the extradition.
Sullivan was arrested Friday in a home in North Manchester, Ind., after a day-long manhunt.
Indiana State Police, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force and officers from other Indiana agencies, served a search warrant that led to Sullivan’s arrest.
