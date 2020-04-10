A man charged in the April 2018 slaying of a Bradley resident in Texas has been arrested on charges that he violated the conditions of the bond posted in the murder case.
According to the Denton (Texas) Record-Chronicle, Darian Watts, 21, was arrested Wednesday by Denton police on a charge of aggravated robbery in an incident that occurred early Wednesday. Denton police brought Watts in for questioning on a warrant for bond violations and have since charged him with robbery.
Denton police had been investigating a report of two men forcing their way into a woman’s home and stealing electronic devices and they continue to look for the second person involved.
Watts is accused of fatally stabbing Drew M. Jones, 25, on April, 11, 2018, in an apartment complex in Arlington, Texas. Police say they determined that Jones had been in a fight with another man over a water bottle. Watts was arrested in December 2018 on a murder charge and posted the required amount for his $25,000 bond.
Jones graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 2011 and was living with his mother, Jill D. Boswell, in Arlington at the time of his death. She moved there in 2010. Jones is the son of Glenn M. Jones Jr., of Bradley.
Jones and his brother, Trenton, were at the apartment complex visiting a family they knew, according to Boswell. Words were exchanged with another group that lived in the complex.
Police were called and after they left, things escalated and a fight broke out.
Drew Jones and Watts ran to the side of the building. Jones came back to the parking lot and collapsed. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Boswell said the knife nicked her son’s heart and he bled to death.
