PIERCE, Colo. — The search for a man wanted in connection with two homicides in Iroquois County ended with Matthew W. Borden taking his own life after a police chase and crash in Colorado on Sunday.
Borden, 43, of Melvin, faced charges of first-degree murder in the weekend deaths of Pamela Williams, 54, of Martinton, and Brian D. Musk, 50, of Milford.
Police in Colorado were notified that a white Toyota Camry bearing Iowa plates was traveling west on Colorado Highway 14. Police had been looking for a vehicle of that description in connection with the Iroquois County, Ill., homicides, according to Weld County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle was reported stolen from Dexter, Iowa.
When Colorado State Patrol trooper and an officer with the Ault (Colo.) Police Department located the vehicle, Bordon led them on a high-speed chase that ended a mile north of Pierce on U.S. Route 85 when Borden’s vehicle crashed. Pierce is located 70 miles north of Denver.
Borden fired shots at the two officers, who waited for a SWAT team to arrive at the scene. Bordon was found dead next to the vehicle, police said.
Iroquois County investigations
On Saturday, police found the body of Musk when they had been called at 6 a.m. to investigate a burglary at Milford Auto Parts, which is located on the south side of Milford on Illinois Route 1.
Sheriff’s investigators and Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum arrived and requested Illinois State Police crime scene investigators. Just one day prior, Williams was found dead in a ditch southwest of Sheldon. Autopsies in both deaths were completed this weekend and results will be not released, Cheatum said.
Iroquois County police, U.S. Marshals Service and the Colorado State Patrol were jointly investigating the weekend homicides of Williams and Musk. The investigations were being conducted together as police had identified Borden as a person of interest in both cases, police said.
Borden, who grew up in Iroquois County, was acquainted with both Musk and Williams, police said.
Borden was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a probation violation, with a warrant for his arrest issued earlier this month.
According to U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Borden was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for robbing the Dewey (Ill.) State Bank of more than $6,000 on Oct. 7, 2006. Dewey is located 5 miles west of Rantoul in Champaign County.
In February 2017, Borden was released from prison and began serving five years of probation.
The weekend slayings bring the county’s 2019 total homicides to four.
On Aug. 5, Adara J. Bunn, 17, was killed in his Sheldon home. Arthur C. Jensen, of Sheldon, is charged in the strangulation death and his case is still pending.
On Nov. 21, Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, Watseka, was fatally stabbed during a fight outside a Watseka funeral home. Andre J. Maiden, 23, Hoopeston, is charged with first-degree murder in his death.
Previously, Iroquois County last had a homicide in 2016. Sheldon had a double homicide in June 2009, when Brian Lee Garrett, 27, of Watseka, stabbed and killed Ralph Elsey, 62, and Robert Wood, 48, in their Sheldon home. Garrett is serving 50 years for murder and 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, according to Illinois Department of Correction records.
