KANKAKEE — A man who skipped his sentence hearing in a serious DUI crash in October 2016 was arrested earlier this week in Chicago.
Juan C. Cano, of Cicero, appeared before Judge Thomas Cunnington on Thursday. Cano’s bond was set at $200,000. His next court date is Aug. 30.
Cano asked for a public defender to be appointed to represent him. Cano said he has not worked in a few months because of an injury.
On March 3, 2015, Cano’s semitrailer crashed head-on into a state of Illinois snowplow driven by Michael D. Folz, of Cabery, on Interstate 57, 2 miles north of Chebanse.
The 45-year-old Cano was set to be sentenced on charges of driving under the influence of drugs on Oct. 27, 2016, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson.
Cano was facing up to 12 years in prison or could have received probation, she said.
When Cano did not show for the hearing, Gunderson said Illinois State Police tried to locate him but were unsuccessful. She said Cano fled to Mexico.
On March 3, 2015, Folz’s plow was northbound on I-57 at about 4:50 a.m.
Cano was southbound when he lost control of the semi and crossed the median into the northbound lanes crashing into Folz’s plow. Road conditions were icy at the time.
Both men were taken to Kankakee hospitals.
Folz, who had to be extricated from the snowplow, was transferred to Northwestern University Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. He spent 116 days in the hospital, Gunderson said.
Test results showed Cano had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash, Gunderson said.
