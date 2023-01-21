KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan’s court hearing on Friday regarding a motion to suppress the statement he gave to police following his Dec. 31, 2021, arrest for the alleged killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, was rescheduled for a second time.

Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, is asking Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to prevent the statement against him from being used during his trial on charges of shooting and killing Rittmanic and seriously wounding Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

During a Nov. 9, 2022, court date, the hearing was rescheduled because Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic, who is defending Sullivan, were working on the stipulation.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you