WILMINGTON — Two men suspected of carjacking a vehicle in Calumet City were captured in Wilmington after a chase and manhunt on Wednesday morning.
According to media reports, the two men carjacked a driver at gunpoint Tuesday night in Calumet City and led police on a high-speed chase before crashing the vehicle in Wilmington, where they were apprehended.
The suspects led police through Dolton and Harvey before getting on Interstate 57 and then over to Wilmington.
The vehicle crashed into a fence at Margarette and Charlotte streets in Wilmington. The men fled on foot.
One of the suspects entered a house where the homeowner fired several warning shots before the suspect was caught hiding in a backyard of another home.
The other suspect was taken into custody after the manhunt. He was hiding in a shed.
Wilmington police, along with several departments, searched the Northcrest area of the city.
Because of the manhunt, Wilmington school district cancelled classes at all schools. Classes were scheduled to resume today.
