Courts 2.jpg

BOURBONNAIS — A Bourbonnais man already incarcerated in Kankakee County jail was arrested during the weekend by Bradley police on felony charges of obstructing justice in another investigation.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Goudreau said Monday police were at the jail with a warrant allowing them to take a DNA sample from 30-year-old Phillip G. Hayes.

Hayes refused to provide the sample, Goudreau said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you