KANKAKEE — A routine traffic stop by an Illinois State Police District 21 trooper on Interstate 57 led to a big cocaine bust on Sunday.
Kenneth B. Berry Jr., 32, of North Carolina, was arrested after a search of his car hauler revealed 13.2 pounds (six kilograms) of cocaine and a 9mm Glock firearm.
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group estimated the street value of the cocaine at $176,000. KAMEG agents assisted with the search.
Berry was traveling northbound on I-57 when he was stopped at the Love's Travel Stop at Exit 308 at approximately 4:56 p.m. He was traveling from Texas to Michigan. There was only one vehicle on the carrier.
