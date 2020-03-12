Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — Illinois State Police officials arrested Tyler Vandermolen, 35, a Canadian National, and charged him with one felony count of possession of child pornography and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday.
State police said they started an investigation after receiving information Vandermolen was engaged in the possession of child pornography.
A search warrant was executed on Tuesday at Vandermolen’s temporary residence in Bourbonnais. During a search, police say they seized 36 grams of cocaine and evidence supporting an arrest for child pornography.
Vandermolen is currently being held at the Kankakee County jail, awaiting a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!