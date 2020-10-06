KANKAKEE — Darrin D. Reed Jr., of St. Anne, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday after being found guilty earlier this year of attempted first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated battery.
Reed, 31, was arrested and charged with attacking a woman in Waldron Arboretum on Waldron Road on July 13, 2017. Reed and the victim had agreed to meet at the Arboretum.
He reportedly grabbed her and started to choke her. The victim got away and flagged down a vehicle on Waldron Road. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Reed will have to serve 85 percent of the 20-year sentence per state sentencing guidelines. After his release, Reed will be on parole for three years.
Reed is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to a 2006 sexual assault case.
