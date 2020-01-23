KANKAKEE — Darrin D. Reed Jr., of St. Anne, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated battery by a Kankakee County jury on Wednesday.
Reed, 31, was arrested and charged with attacking a woman in Waldron Arboretum on Waldron Road on July 13, 2017. Reed and the victim had agreed to meet at the Arboretum.
He reportedly grabbed her and started to choke her. The victim got away and flagged down a vehicle on Waldron Road. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Reed's sentencing hearing is set for March 13 before Judge Kathy-Bradshaw-Elliott. The attempted murder sentencing range is six to 30 years.
Reed is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to a 2006 sexual assault case.
Assistant State's Attorneys Brenda Claudio and Carol Costello prosecuted the case. Kankakee attorney John Ridge represented Reed.
