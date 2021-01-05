BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — Bobby Tucker is working to get a replacement specialized wheelchair for his 14-year-old-daughter BobRie after the one she had used for 10 years was stolen last month.
BobRie has cerebral palsy and requires the wheelchair for mobility.
Her dad said the theft occurred Dec. 22. The chair was left next to the ramp leading up to the family’s home in Oak Creek Estates mobile home park, which is located north of Armour Road and west of Illinois Route 50.
“We went up to Chicago and left it at the end of the ramp like we have for the last 10 years,” Tucker said.
“It shocked me. We have been putting it there at the end of the ramp for 10 years. I walked around the neighborhood twice and didn’t find it.”
According to a report filed with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 22. The specialized wheelchair’s estimated cost is $9,000.
Tucker said he alerted local scrap yards to be on the lookout for it. Within days of making the call, one contacted him that they had received the chair but that it was heavily damaged.
Tucker said has been in touch with insurance and the wheelchair company to get a replacement.
A special needs student, BobRie will not be able to attend class until she gets the new one, he said.
“She loves going to school and interacting with her classmates,” Tucker said.
Tucker said the outpouring from the community — including the donation of a regular wheelchair — has been great.
“We’re overwhelmed by it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!