KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shots fired incident Monday that occurred in the same block as the September shooting in which a school bus was caught in the crossfire.
Officers responded to the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue at 4:03 p.m. and reported finding shell casings on the terrace in front of two houses, Chief Frank Kosman said. Two vehicles were hit by bullets, and Kosman declined to say how many casings were found at the scene.
Police say one or two subjects shot north toward East Hickory Street at an unknown target and then fled north on Lincoln Avenue in a silver car.
Police are asking that anyone with information call police at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.
One of the houses where shell casings were recovered was 456 S. Lincoln Ave. The owner of the home, Irene Guzman, is being sued by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe for maintaining a gang nuisance house.
If a judge rules in favor of Rowe, all occupants will be removed and the house will be boarded up for at least one year. Before it is deemed inhabitable again, the owner of the home must comply with city code.
A second civil lawsuit filed by the county is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order to have the inhabitants vacate and the city be allowed to board the residence up while legal action continues.
“I am doing everything within the law to abate the nuisance, so I want to have all options available to us at the hearing,” Rowe said in November.
The next court date is Dec. 17, when Judge William Dickenson will listen to arguments on a motion to dismiss the case.
The block was the site of a shooting on Sept. 16 in which an Illinois Central School Bus carrying Kankakee school district students was caught in the crossfire. No one was injured.
According to a document filed in Kankakee County Court, Thomas A. Rebmann Jr. is accused of opening fire on several members of a gang standing outside 456 S. Lincoln Ave. The documents say that Rebmann is a member of a rival gang.
A grand jury indicted Rebmann, who is now wanted by police.
