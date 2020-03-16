By Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated shots fired in the 1000 block of North Chicago Avenue at 2:10 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, officers heard shots being fired. Officers found shell casings and three parked cars struck by gunfire. They found no persons injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3321.
