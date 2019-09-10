KANKAKEE — Two men suffered nonlife-threatening injuries when they were shot in the 500 block of West Hickory Street on Sunday.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said there was a report of shots fired at 3:04 a.m.
The two men — ages 21 and 22 — were in a group standing outside when they were shot.
The case is under investigation.
