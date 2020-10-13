Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — A male juvenile was arrested on Sunday following a shooting in the 500 block of South Rosewood Avenue in which a man suffered a non-life threatening wound.
According to police, officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of the 500 block of South Rosewood Avenue. They located a subject with a gunshot wound to the lower body in a nearby alley. The victim was taken to the hospital.
At about 8:30 p.m., officers located the suspected shooter in the 600 block of South Evergreen Avenue. After a foot chase, he was taken into custody.
With the help of an Illinois State Police K-9 unit, the suspect’s path was checked and a handgun was recovered, according to police.
