KANKAKEE — An ongoing dispute between two groups boiled over this weekend with a shooting and the arrests of five women on mob action charges.
The shooting was the culmination of four incidents that took place Friday and Saturday, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said.
The first incident occurred around 9 a.m. Friday at Walmart in Bradley. Hamer said a fight between several women occurred in a checkout lane. Though there were no police reports of the fight filed, it was captured on video and posted to Facebook. The 46-second video shows employees and customers trying to break up the fight and at least four women involved in the altercation leaving the store.
The second incident occurred at 9:40 a.m. Friday, with Kankakee police responding to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Locust Avenue. At the scene, officers were told that a person got out of an SUV and fired a handgun into the air.
A vehicle matching the description was later stopped on North Fifth Avenue but no arrests were made, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.
Then, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to a report of a fight involving some of the same people from the previous two incidents at East Chestnut Street and North Dearborn Avenue.
The final incident occurred at 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Court Street in Kankakee. Hamer said Shannon L. Green, 38, of Kankakee, was driving with her mother when she pulled into the parking lot of a business on East Court Street. Green told police that a vehicle pulled up with five women who confronted her, Hamer said. Green told police that she then fired a gun into the air.
Hamer said that a 25-year-old woman in the vehicle was shot and windows were shot out of at least one vehicle.
Green fled in her vehicle northbound on Interstate 57 and the women in the other vehicle pursued her and called 911, Hamer said. Bradley police stopped Green’s vehicle on the interstate and reportedly found a revolver inside the vehicle, Hamer said.
The shooting victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to her hand.
Kankakee police arrested Green on felony charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.
On Monday, Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott set Green’s bond at $100,000.
Kankakee police arrested the five women that were in the other vehicle: Alexia J. Bates, 23, of Kankakee; Kaileen A. Phillips, 19, of Kankakee; Shemice B. Taylor, 19, of Kankakee; Kadijah R. Taylor, 25, of Kankakee; and Cornelia O. Williams, 25, of Indianapolis. They were all charged with misdemeanor mob action, Hamer said.
