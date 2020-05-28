KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Terrence Roundtree and charged him with aggravated discharge of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for a shooting that occurred March 2 in Pembroke Township.
Roundtree, 28, was taken into custody in the Limestone area on Tuesday by the sheriff’s police and U.S. Marshal’s Service Great Lakes Task Force Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release.
Roundtree is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle.
Police have been searching for Roundtree since a judge issued an arrest warrant on March 18. The judge set the bond at $500,000. Roundtree is awaiting his initial court appearance.
Kankakee County Corrections Department online records listed Arlington, Texas, as Roundtree’s address.
According to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Roundtree has a bench trial set for August for a 2019 case on charges of aggravated use of a weapon.
“I thank the U.S. Marshal’s Service, as well as the hard work and dedication committed by law enforcement area-wide for the search and subsequent apprehension of such a dangerous individual after countless hours of investigatory work,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in a news release.
“Given Mr. Roundtree’s demonstration and willingness to use violence and his obvious lack of concern for human life, I think our community can rest a bit easier having had him removed from our streets.”
Downey said that the number of tips received over the last few months shows that many feel similarly about his apprehension.
Kankakee County CrimeStoppers offered a $500 cash reward for information regarding Roundtree’s whereabouts earlier in the month.
