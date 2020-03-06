PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Kankakee County Sheriff's police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday in Pembroke Township.
No one was injured but a Jeep occupied by two males was hit twice. Two bullets were recovered from inside the vehicle, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said.
The mean told police they were on South 13000E Road at East 2500S Road when an Impala traveling at a high-rate of speed got behind them.
At the intersection of 13000E Road and 2100S Road, two male passengers in the Impala opened fire on the Jeep. The Impala then sped off.
McCabe said 13 shell casings were recovered.
