WATSEKA — Arthur C. Jensen, of Sheldon, was found guilty of first-degree murder last week in Iroquois County Court in the killing of 17-year-old Adara J. Bunn on Aug. 5, 2019.

Bunn was a student at Milford High School who lived in Sheldon with her family.

The 53-year-old Jensen was accused of killing Bunn in his home on Aug. 5, 2019.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

