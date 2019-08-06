SHELDON — Arthur C. Jensen, of Sheldon, was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff's Police in the killing of a 17-year-old girl on Monday.
The 49-year-old Jensen is facing a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's department. He is in the Iroquois County Jail awaiting a court appearance.
Deputies were dispatched to 315 W. Main St. at 4:13 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.
One deputy arrived and talked to area residents. Sheldon Police also arrived on scene. They made contact with Jensen. The victim was found in the house.
Sheriff Derek Hagen said the victim and Jensen are not related. The victim also resided in Sheldon.
Hagen said the victim had visited a garage sale at the home twice over the weekend.
Investigators are working on why the victim was at the house on Monday, Hagen said.
An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Assisting at the scene were the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office, Sheldon and Riverside EMS, the Crime Scene Unit of the Illinois State Police and the Iroquois County State's Attorney’s office.
